Look out! Theres a pole there

This move came after a Facebook user posted images on December 9 saying pedestrians using the bridge would have to be very brave as they face the risk of electrocution, especially during the rains.
Though the bridge located on Sukhumvit Road opposite Makro shopping mall has yet to be completed, residents are calling the authorities to find a solution before it starts putting lives at risk.
Published : December 20, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Dec 20, 2021
Published : Dec 20, 2021
Published : Dec 20, 2021
Published : Dec 20, 2021
Published : Dec 20, 2021
Published : Dec 20, 2021
Published : Dec 20, 2021
Published : Dec 20, 2021