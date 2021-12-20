Mon, December 20, 2021

in-focus

Look out! Theres a pole there

People living in Chonburi’s Sattahip district have called on agencies to explain why a power pole is running through a pedestrian bridge and obstructing the footpath.

This move came after a Facebook user posted images on December 9 saying pedestrians using the bridge would have to be very brave as they face the risk of electrocution, especially during the rains.

 

Look out! Theres a pole there

Though the bridge located on Sukhumvit Road opposite Makro shopping mall has yet to be completed, residents are calling the authorities to find a solution before it starts putting lives at risk.

Look out! Theres a pole there

Related stories:

Look out! Theres a pole there

Related News

Published : December 20, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

5 to 11-year-olds can now get Pfizer jab

Published : Dec 20, 2021

Transport Co to add another 3,000 buses to its fleet to cover New Year exodus

Published : Dec 20, 2021

63 Omicron cases confirmed in Thailand, 20+ tests outstanding

Published : Dec 20, 2021

Prayut urges govt agencies to continue with ‘reshaping Thailand’ policies

Published : Dec 20, 2021

Latest News

5 to 11-year-olds can now get Pfizer jab

Published : Dec 20, 2021

Transport Co to add another 3,000 buses to its fleet to cover New Year exodus

Published : Dec 20, 2021

63 Omicron cases confirmed in Thailand, 20+ tests outstanding

Published : Dec 20, 2021

Prayut urges govt agencies to continue with ‘reshaping Thailand’ policies

Published : Dec 20, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.