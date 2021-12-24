Thailand recorded 2,671 Covid-19 cases and 27 deaths on Friday.

Death toll increased by 27, while 2,766 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,204,672 – 2,144,952 of whom have recovered, 38,192 are still in hospitals and 21,528 have died.

Separately, another 93,423 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 196,779 their second shot and 240,042 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 101,609,859.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 278.54 million on Friday, 249.27 million of whom have recovered, 23.87 million are active cases (88,661 in severe condition) and 5.4 million have died (up by 6,562).