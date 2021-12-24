EMV cards for trains, boats, buses and expressways expected to launch March 2022

“Trains that will join the EMV system are the Chalong Ratchadham Line (MRT Purple Line), Chaloem Ratchamongkhon (MRT Blue Line), and Red Line urban train operated by State Railway of Thailand,” he said. “The card can also be used on all public buses and electric boats of the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority. Furthermore, motorists can also pay for expressway toll fee via the EMV cards.”

The EMV card is joint project between Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand and Krungthai Bank with an aim to provide a seamless, cashless payment service for commuters of public transports in metropolitan areas.

