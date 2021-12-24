Sat, January 22, 2022

in-focus

EMV cards for trains, boats, buses and expressways expected to launch March 2022

Ministry of Transport’s Joint Ticket Committee expected to launch the Europay Mastercard and Visa (EMV) cards that can be used to pay for fares of trains, electric boats and public buses in Bangkok areas in March of next year, said minister Saksayam Chidchob on Thursday.

“Trains that will join the EMV system are the Chalong Ratchadham Line (MRT Purple Line), Chaloem Ratchamongkhon (MRT Blue Line), and Red Line urban train operated by State Railway of Thailand,” he said. “The card can also be used on all public buses and electric boats of the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority. Furthermore, motorists can also pay for expressway toll fee via the EMV cards.”

The EMV card is joint project between Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand and Krungthai Bank with an aim to provide a seamless, cashless payment service for commuters of public transports in metropolitan areas.
 

Related News

Red Line to launch contactless card payment by December

SRT to invite private sector bids for managing commercial areas

New MRT Purple Line extension a boon to real-estate, say Krungthai Bank analysts

Related News

Published : December 24, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Employing cruelty to keep wild elephants from farms, watering hole

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Latest News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Thailand lures Chinese rail tourists with Isaan delights

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.