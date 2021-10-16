New MRT Purple Line extension a boon to real-estate, say Krungthai Bank analysts

Phacharaphot Nuntramas, COMPASS’ executive vice president, said the 110-billion-baht extension of the MRT Purple Line will be a boon for the real estate market as it will attract investments from the private sector.
He reckons the extension will boost the sale of homes in the area by 25 per cent to 9,600 units this year from 7,700 units between 2018 and 2020.
Once the Covid-19 situation eases, the condominium developments in Bang Sue and Khlong San areas and townhouses in the Pracha Uthit-Phutta Bucha area, in the below 3-million-baht price bracket and those no more than 5 million baht, will benefit the most.
He said these units meet homebuyers’ needs and grant 30 to 40 per cent of the price as profit for the developer.
He also expects the number of convenience stores in the area to rise by two- or threefold. Currently, there are four to five convenience stores per 10,000 people in Thailand.
Kanit Umsakul, an analyst with COMPASS, said government investment in this project will boost GDP growth by 0.1-0.2 per cent. Though many construction sites were temporarily closed at the start of the third quarter, construction resumed in the middle of the quarter and many developments may meet their deadline in the fourth quarter.
He also believes the real-estate sector will grow significantly next year because the government plans to boost foreign ownership percentage in condominiums. Foreigners can currently only own 49 per cent. The government is also planning to allow foreigners to buy land and houses worth more than 10 million baht.
As for Bangkok and its adjacent provinces, COMPASS speculates that the number of properties bought will rise by 4.8 per cent or by 370 billion baht during the rest of this year, and by 5.1 per cent or 389 billion baht in 2022.
However, it says the number of condominium units bought will drop by 4.4 per cent or 249 billion baht until yearend, though it will rise by 3.2 per cent or 257-billion-baht next year.
Published : October 16, 2021
By : THE NATION
