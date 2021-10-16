New MRT Purple Line extension a boon to real-estate, say Krungthai Bank analysts

He reckons the extension will boost the sale of homes in the area by 25 per cent to 9,600 units this year from 7,700 units between 2018 and 2020.

Once the Covid-19 situation eases, the condominium developments in Bang Sue and Khlong San areas and townhouses in the Pracha Uthit-Phutta Bucha area, in the below 3-million-baht price bracket and those no more than 5 million baht, will benefit the most.

He said these units meet homebuyers’ needs and grant 30 to 40 per cent of the price as profit for the developer.

He also expects the number of convenience stores in the area to rise by two- or threefold. Currently, there are four to five convenience stores per 10,000 people in Thailand.