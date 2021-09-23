MRTA steams ahead with public hearing on South Purple Line

Interested parties from the mass transit industry and financial institutes, as well as manufacturers of heavy rail systems and general investors are invited to download public hearing documents and related information in Thai and English via the www.mrta.co.th website from Thursday (September 23) until October 17 and submit their opinions to the MRTA between October 11 and 17 via email [email protected] or [email protected] or fax 02716-4022.
The South Purple Line is an extension of the Purple Line route from Bang Sue to Bang Yai and will connect Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon and Thonburi districts to Nonthaburi province.
The line comprises 17 stations covering a total distance of 23.6 kilometres.
Ten stations will be located underground across 13.6km while seven stations will be built on elevated platforms across 10km.
Construction is expected to start this year. The line will be operational in 2027.
Published : September 23, 2021
