MRTA steams ahead with public hearing on South Purple Line

The South Purple Line is an extension of the Purple Line route from Bang Sue to Bang Yai and will connect Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon and Thonburi districts to Nonthaburi province.

The line comprises 17 stations covering a total distance of 23.6 kilometres.

Ten stations will be located underground across 13.6km while seven stations will be built on elevated platforms across 10km.

Construction is expected to start this year. The line will be operational in 2027.