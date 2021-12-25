Upper Thailand gets warmer by 1-2 °C with isolated thundershowers in some areas

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool to cold weather with fog in the morning and isolated thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 15-19 degrees and highs of 28-34 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 6-15 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool weather with fog in the morning and isolated thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 16-22 degrees and highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 10-16 degrees Celsius.

Central: Cool weather with fog in the morning and isolated thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 20-24 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius.

East: Cool weather with fog in the morning and isolated thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and 1 meter offshore.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees, highs of 29-32 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees, highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cool weather with fog in the morning and isolated thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs of 32-33 degrees Celsius.



Source: Thailand Meteorological Department