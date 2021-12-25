Upper Thailand gets warmer by 1-2 °C with isolated thundershowers in some areas

The southeasterly wind prevails over the Northeast, the East, the lower Central and the lower North and brings isolated thundershowers to the areas.
Meanwhile, the weak northeast monsoon prevails across the Gulf and the South, causing less rains in the South. During December 27-30, the rather strong high-pressure system from China will extend to cover upper Thailand and bring isolated thundershowers and a decrease in temperature by 2-5 °C in the Northeast, the North, the Central and the East.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Cool to cold weather with fog in the morning and isolated thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 15-19 degrees and highs of 28-34 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 6-15 degrees Celsius.
Northeast: Cool weather with fog in the morning and isolated thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 16-22 degrees and highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 10-16 degrees Celsius.
Central: Cool weather with fog in the morning and isolated thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 20-24 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius.
East: Cool weather with fog in the morning and isolated thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and 1 meter offshore.
South (east coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees, highs of 29-32 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters during thundershowers.
South (west coast): Thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees, highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters offshore.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cool weather with fog in the morning and isolated thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs of 32-33 degrees Celsius.
Published : December 25, 2021
By : THE NATION
