Thailand recorded 2,766 Covid-19 cases and 30 deaths on Saturday.

Death toll increased by 30, while 3,805 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.



The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,207,438 – 2,148,757 of whom have recovered, 37,123 are still in hospitals and 21,558 have died.

Separately, another 89,378 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 214,868 their second shot and 258,008 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 102,172,113.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 279.36 million on Saturday, 249.66 million of whom have recovered, 24.29 million are active cases (88,761 in severe condition) and 5.41 million have died (up by 5,524).