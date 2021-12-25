3 Britons test positive for Omicron, 2 others monitored

“The Omicron cases were found in two groups of British tourists. The first group comprises a married couple aged 52 and 51, who entered Thailand on November 26 under the Phuket sandbox scheme,” the provincial public health office chief Dr Wara Selawattanakul said.

“On December 6 they took a flight to Bangkok and then a taxi to Phetchaburi. On December 12, they checked into an SHA hotel in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan.

“The couple then took an RT-PCR test on December 16 while getting ready to return to England, and the wife [51] tested positive for Omicron,” he said. “The husband, however, has small traces of the new coronavirus and will need to be tested again to confirm.”

The couple is in quarantine.