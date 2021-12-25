3 Britons test positive for Omicron, 2 others monitored

“The Omicron cases were found in two groups of British tourists. The first group comprises a married couple aged 52 and 51, who entered Thailand on November 26 under the Phuket sandbox scheme,” the provincial public health office chief Dr Wara Selawattanakul said.
“On December 6 they took a flight to Bangkok and then a taxi to Phetchaburi. On December 12, they checked into an SHA hotel in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan.
“The couple then took an RT-PCR test on December 16 while getting ready to return to England, and the wife [51] tested positive for Omicron,” he said. “The husband, however, has small traces of the new coronavirus and will need to be tested again to confirm.”
The couple is in quarantine.
The second group comprises two men and one woman aged 53, 75 and 47. They arrived in Thailand on December 3 under the Phuket Sandbox scheme and took a flight to Bangkok on December 11.
The group then headed for Cha-am in Phetchaburi on December 12 before heading for Hua Hin on December 15.
The group stayed at SHA-certified hotels and ate at five restaurants in Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan.
“The group took an RT-PCR test on December 16 and the two men tested positive for Omicron,” Wara said. “They were sent to a hospital in the province, while the woman is in quarantine.”
Published : December 25, 2021
By : THE NATION
