Thailand recorded 2,532 Covid-19 cases and 22 deaths on Sunday

Separately, another 65,758 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 148,072 their second shot and 175,388 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 102,561,331.



According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 279.83 million on Sunday, 250.03 million of whom have recovered, 24.39 million are active cases (88,590 in severe condition) and 5.41 million have died (up by 3,907).



Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 53.02 million, followed by India with 34.78 million, Brazil with 22.23 million, the UK with 11.89 million and Russia with 10.34 million.