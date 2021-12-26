Sat, January 22, 2022

Thailand joins list of countries hit by all 5 variants of concern

Thailand is among 49 countries that have been hit by the five Covid-19 variants of concern, namely Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta and Omicron, a Chulalongkorn University lecturer said on Saturday.

Citing the World Health Organisation Weekly Epidemiological Update, Faculty of Medicine lecturer Thira Woratanarat said Omicron alone has spread to 113 countries. As of Friday, Omicron has made the infection rate in the United Kingdom, France and Italy surge by 3.7, 4.94 and 2.64 times respectively compared to the same period last year.

He added that the number of Omicron cases in Thailand is expected to rise as this variant spreads 4.1 per cent faster than Delta and only has a three-day incubation period. The vaccines provide little or no protection.

“What we need to do now is administer mRNA booster shots and people should protect themselves by wearing facemasks, maintaining at least a metre’s distance and avoiding gatherings.”

Thira added that strictly adhering to preventive measures is the only way Thailand can keep its Covid-19 infections manageable.

Published : December 26, 2021

By : THE NATION

