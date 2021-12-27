Sat, January 22, 2022

Three Omicron cases found in Surin, 49 people at high risk of infection

Three Omicron cases have been found in Surins Kap Choeng district with 49 people at high risk of Omicron infection, the provincial Covid-19 information centre said in its Facebook post on Sunday.

The first Omicron case was a 16-year-old man who went to Chang Fair concert on December 15 and 17, resulting in 30 people at high risk of infection and 21 people at low risk of infection.

The second and third Omicron cases were 40-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man who returned from Denmark and went to their resident in Kap Choeng district, resulting in 19 people at high risk of infection and two people at low risk of infection.

 

Cumulative cases in the province were at 18,944 with 80 total deaths, while 18,769 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals so far.

