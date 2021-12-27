Sat, January 22, 2022

in-focus

Foreign Ministry announces instructions for Thailand Pass applicants

Tanee Sangrat, Director-General of the Department of Information and spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, shared the following important updates on entry into Thailand, due to the evolving situation of the Omicron variant.

Thailand Pass has been closed for all new Test and Go and Sandbox applications (except Phuket Sandbox), since 00.00 hrs. of December 22, 2021, until further notice.

The following new measures will apply for all applicants to Thailand Pass:

1. Applicants who have already received their Thailand Pass QR Code can enter Thailand under the scheme they have registered.

2. Applicants who have already registered, but have not yet received their QR Code must wait for their Thailand Pass to be considered/approved. Once approved, they can enter Thailand under the scheme they have registered.

3. New applicants will no longer be able to register for the Test and Go and Sandbox schemes (except for Phuket Sandbox). Thailand Pass will accept new applicants seeking to enter Thailand under the Alternative Quarantine (AQ) or Phuket Sandbox schemes only.

4. Passengers who will arrive in Thailand under the Test and Go and Sandbox schemes must now undergo a 2nd Covid-19 test using the RT-PCR technique (not ATK self-test) at government-designated facilities (no additional cost).

The spokesperson underlined that these updated measures are temporary, and being pursued in order to prevent the further spread of the latest new Covid-19 variant. The agencies involved will assess the situation closely and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will share any additional updates as soon as possible.
 

Related News

Some clarifications on Thailand Pass system

Holders of Thailand Pass can still enter, says Anutin

Foreigners can still enter under Phuket Sandbox

Related News

Published : December 27, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Employing cruelty to keep wild elephants from farms, watering hole

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Latest News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Thailand lures Chinese rail tourists with Isaan delights

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.