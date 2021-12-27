Foreign Ministry announces instructions for Thailand Pass applicants

Thailand Pass has been closed for all new Test and Go and Sandbox applications (except Phuket Sandbox), since 00.00 hrs. of December 22, 2021, until further notice.

The following new measures will apply for all applicants to Thailand Pass:

1. Applicants who have already received their Thailand Pass QR Code can enter Thailand under the scheme they have registered.

2. Applicants who have already registered, but have not yet received their QR Code must wait for their Thailand Pass to be considered/approved. Once approved, they can enter Thailand under the scheme they have registered.

3. New applicants will no longer be able to register for the Test and Go and Sandbox schemes (except for Phuket Sandbox). Thailand Pass will accept new applicants seeking to enter Thailand under the Alternative Quarantine (AQ) or Phuket Sandbox schemes only.

4. Passengers who will arrive in Thailand under the Test and Go and Sandbox schemes must now undergo a 2nd Covid-19 test using the RT-PCR technique (not ATK self-test) at government-designated facilities (no additional cost).

The spokesperson underlined that these updated measures are temporary, and being pursued in order to prevent the further spread of the latest new Covid-19 variant. The agencies involved will assess the situation closely and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will share any additional updates as soon as possible.

