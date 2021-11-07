Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

Some clarifications on Thailand Pass system

People heading to Thailand have been warned to beware of a fake registration website that looks very credible, while officials on Sunday listed four reasons why some Thailand Pass applicants did not receive a QR code.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkonghchana told reporters on Sunday that in the first five days of Thailand’s reopening on November 1, 16,595 foreigners had entered the country. He went on to say that 90165 people had registered for the Thailand Pass and 33,788 had been approved.

He also warned people against the www.thailandpass.org website, which scammers have set up to steal personal information.

As for not receiving a QR code after registering for a Thailand Pass, Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat said this may be because:

  • The user did not upload a Covid-19 vaccination passport or the document was not clear
  • The information and attached documents do not meet requirements, such as bookings at a hotel that is not linked to hospitals listed for an RT-PCR test
  • Re-entering the information several times
  • Incorrect email address or accounts whose storage is full

Officials have also detected that Hotmail accounts are not able to receive replies from the Foreign Ministry. Microsoft Corp is working to solve the problem.

Tanee also said that travellers should allow time for the authorities to check the vaccination document. Those who need to travel to Thailand urgently can contact the Thai embassy or consulate in their area.

“The officials are coordinating at all times in receiving and solving technical problems,” he said.

Call the Foreign Ministry’s Department of Consular Affairs at (02) 572 8442 for more information.

Related news:

Some clarifications on Thailand Pass system

Related News

Published : November 07, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Vaccinating the 11 million on the fence will help Thailand achieve 100% jab rate: Anutin

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Grand International queens arrive at their first Phuket gala in spectacular style

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thailand joins fight to save oceans by hosting kick-off conference on ‘UN Decade of Ocean Science’ next week

Published : Nov 19, 2021

New platform to help Thailand move closer to becoming a digital society

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.