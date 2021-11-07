Some clarifications on Thailand Pass system

As for not receiving a QR code after registering for a Thailand Pass, Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat said this may be because:

The user did not upload a Covid-19 vaccination passport or the document was not clear

The information and attached documents do not meet requirements, such as bookings at a hotel that is not linked to hospitals listed for an RT-PCR test

Re-entering the information several times

Incorrect email address or accounts whose storage is full

Officials have also detected that Hotmail accounts are not able to receive replies from the Foreign Ministry. Microsoft Corp is working to solve the problem.

Tanee also said that travellers should allow time for the authorities to check the vaccination document. Those who need to travel to Thailand urgently can contact the Thai embassy or consulate in their area.

“The officials are coordinating at all times in receiving and solving technical problems,” he said.

Call the Foreign Ministry’s Department of Consular Affairs at (02) 572 8442 for more information.

