Sat, January 22, 2022

in-focus

Air in most of Greater Bangkok improves

The quality of air in Bangkok and adjacent provinces improved on Monday after many areas hit unsafe levels last week.

On Monday, readings for PM2.5 (particles less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter) were in the range of 21 to 61 micrograms per cubic metre (μg/m3) of air.

The World Health Organisation sets the safe level of PM2.5 at no more than 25μg/m3, though Thailand sets the level at 50μg/m3.

Despite there being an improvement in the rest of the city, air quality hit unsafe levels in two districts, namely Nong Khaem (61μg/m3) and Thawee Watthana (53μg/m3).

The PM2.5 situation can be followed on Air4Thai.com and bangkokairquality.com websites, CAPM Facebook page, or via Air4Thai and AirBKK smartphone applications.

Air in most of Greater Bangkok improves

Related stories:

Related News

Published : December 27, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Employing cruelty to keep wild elephants from farms, watering hole

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Latest News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Thailand lures Chinese rail tourists with Isaan delights

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.