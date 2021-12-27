Air in most of Greater Bangkok improves

On Monday, readings for PM2.5 (particles less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter) were in the range of 21 to 61 micrograms per cubic metre (μg/m3) of air.
The World Health Organisation sets the safe level of PM2.5 at no more than 25μg/m3, though Thailand sets the level at 50μg/m3.
Despite there being an improvement in the rest of the city, air quality hit unsafe levels in two districts, namely Nong Khaem (61μg/m3) and Thawee Watthana (53μg/m3).
The PM2.5 situation can be followed on Air4Thai.com and bangkokairquality.com websites, CAPM Facebook page, or via Air4Thai and AirBKK smartphone applications.
Published : December 27, 2021
By : THE NATION
