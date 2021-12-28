Upper Thailand gets cooler by 2-4 °C, thundershowers in the South

Mountaintops in the North and the Northeast are cold to very cold with temperature ranging from 5 to 13 °C. People should take care of their health due to variable weather.

The Department also mentioned that the rather strong northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf of Thailand, resulting in 1-2 meters high waves in the Gulf. All ships should proceed with caution.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool to cold weather; temperature lows of 13-18 degrees and highs of 26-31 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 5-12 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool to cold weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 11-20 degrees and highs of 26-30 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 8-13 degrees Celsius.

Central: Cool to cold weather in the morning with strong winds; temperature lows of 18-22 degrees, highs of 28-32 degrees Celsius.

East: Cool weather in the morning with strong winds; temperature lows of 18-22 degrees, highs of 28-33 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and more than 1 meter offshore.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 19-26 degrees, highs of 29-34 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters high during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-25 degrees, highs of 29-35 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cool weather in the morning with strong winds; temperature lows of 19-23 degrees, highs of 29-32 degrees Celsius.



Source: Thailand Meteorological Department