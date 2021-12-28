Sat, January 22, 2022

in-focus

Upper Thailand gets cooler by 2-4 °C, thundershowers in the South

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Tuesday (December 28) that the rather strong high-pressure system from China covers upper Thailand. Cool to cold weather with strong winds and a decrease in temperature by 2-4 °C are forecast in the North, the Northeast, the Central and the East regions.

Mountaintops in the North and the Northeast are cold to very cold with temperature ranging from 5 to 13 °C. People should take care of their health due to variable weather.

The Department also mentioned that the rather strong northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf of Thailand, resulting in 1-2 meters high waves in the Gulf. All ships should proceed with caution.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool to cold weather; temperature lows of 13-18 degrees and highs of 26-31 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 5-12 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool to cold weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 11-20 degrees and highs of 26-30 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 8-13 degrees Celsius.

Central: Cool to cold weather in the morning with strong winds; temperature lows of 18-22 degrees, highs of 28-32 degrees Celsius.

East: Cool weather in the morning with strong winds; temperature lows of 18-22 degrees, highs of 28-33 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and more than 1 meter offshore.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 19-26 degrees, highs of 29-34 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters high during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-25 degrees, highs of 29-35 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cool weather in the morning with strong winds; temperature lows of 19-23 degrees, highs of 29-32 degrees Celsius.
 

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Related News

Published : December 28, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Employing cruelty to keep wild elephants from farms, watering hole

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Latest News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Thailand lures Chinese rail tourists with Isaan delights

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.