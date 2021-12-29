Thailand recorded 2,575 Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths on Wednesday.

Death toll increased by 17, while 2,695 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,217,287 – 2,162,138 of whom have recovered, 33,502 are still in hospitals and 21,647 have died.

Separately, another 68,981 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 197,635 their second shot and 197,528 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 103,439,403.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 283.22 million on Wednesday, 251.83 million of whom have recovered, 25.96 million are active cases (88,979 in severe condition) and 5.43 million have died (up by 6,044).