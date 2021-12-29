Extraordinary photo taken over Doi Inthanon shows passing comet and Nasa telescope launch plume

“Which one of these two streaks is a comet? Although they both have comet-like features, the lower streak is the only real comet,” Nasa said.

The lower streak shows the coma and tail of Comet Leonard, a city-sized block of rocky ice, passing through the inner solar system as it continues its looping orbit around the Sun.

Comet Leonard recently passed its closest point to both Earth and Venus and will reach the Sun next week.

The comet, still visible to the unaided eye, has developed a long and changing tail in recent weeks.