No need for prisoner Premchai to be transferred to hospital: Corrections Department

Deputy director-general Thawatchai Chaiwat held a press conference as Premchai’s wife handed in a request letter to the Justice Ministry earlier on Wednesday to transfer the CEO prisoner to hospital due to his chronic diseases, especially severe diabetes.
Thawatchai said prison doctors conducted a daily health check-up and found Premchai to be healthy and without the need to transfer him to hospital for further medical treatment.
The deputy director-general also said Premchai, who was given a sentence of “two years and 14 months” in prison without parole for poaching and hunting in Thung Yai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary in February 2018, has completed 21 days in a Covid-19 screening zone for new prisoners.
He added that Premchai would have to be isolated in Thong Pha Phum prison for another 21 days.
Published : December 30, 2021
By : THE NATION
