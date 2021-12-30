Sat, January 22, 2022

in-focus

No need for prisoner Premchai to be transferred to hospital: Corrections Department

The Department of Corrections confirmed on Wednesday that Italian-Thai Development CEO Premchai Kanasutra has not received any privileges to leave Kanchanaburi’s Thong Pha Phum prison for medical treatment.

Deputy director-general Thawatchai Chaiwat held a press conference as Premchai’s wife handed in a request letter to the Justice Ministry earlier on Wednesday to transfer the CEO prisoner to hospital due to his chronic diseases, especially severe diabetes.

Thawatchai said prison doctors conducted a daily health check-up and found Premchai to be healthy and without the need to transfer him to hospital for further medical treatment.

The deputy director-general also said Premchai, who was given a sentence of “two years and 14 months” in prison without parole for poaching and hunting in Thung Yai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary in February 2018, has completed 21 days in a Covid-19 screening zone for new prisoners.

He added that Premchai would have to be isolated in Thong Pha Phum prison for another 21 days.

Published : December 30, 2021

By : THE NATION

