No need for prisoner Premchai to be transferred to hospital: Corrections Department

Thawatchai said prison doctors conducted a daily health check-up and found Premchai to be healthy and without the need to transfer him to hospital for further medical treatment.

The deputy director-general also said Premchai, who was given a sentence of “two years and 14 months” in prison without parole for poaching and hunting in Thung Yai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary in February 2018, has completed 21 days in a Covid-19 screening zone for new prisoners.

He added that Premchai would have to be isolated in Thong Pha Phum prison for another 21 days.

