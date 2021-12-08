SC sentences Premchai to a total 3 years 2 months in prison for poaching, hunting

The latest sentence was announced due to the prosecutor's misunderstanding earlier in the day that the Appeal Court had revoked the charge for allegedly concealing a wildlife carcass, which could have resulted in an eight-month reduction in the sentence handed down to Premchai and his two accomplices.
"The Appeal Court had revoked the abovementioned charge in line with Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act BE 2562 (2019), but it handed down the highest sentence for possessing wildlife carcass to Premchai and his two accomplices instead," the Thong Pha Phum Provincial Court said.
The two accomplices, Yong Dodkrua and Thanee Thummat, were given "two years and 17 months" in jail and "two years and 21 months" in jail, both without parole, respectively.
The court also ordered Premchai to pay a compensation of THB2 million.
Published : December 08, 2021
By : THE NATION
