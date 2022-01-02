Road accidents kill 153, injure 1,322 in first 3 of ‘7 dangerous days’

He added that 1,240 checkpoints have been set up across the country to ensure motorists’ safety during the New Year holidays. Of these, 769 checkpoints are responsible for traffic discipline and 471 aim to catch drunk drivers.

Over the three days, 198,159 motorists were detained for violating traffic laws, up 7.64 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Damrongsak, however, said road accidents, injuries and fatalities between December 29 and 31 have dropped compared to the same period last year. This year there were:

• 1,339 road accidents, down by 309 or 18.75 per cent

• 153 deaths, down by 31 or 16.85 per cent

• 1,322 injuries, down by 313 or 19.14 per cent

“The cause for most accidents or 34.96 per cent was speeding and 29.93 per cent was due to drunk driving,” he said.