Wed, January 12, 2022

Omicron cases surge in Thailand during New Year break

The number of Omicron cases in Thailand passed the 1,000 mark on New Year’s Day as expected, the Department of Medical Sciences said on Sunday.

The department’s director-general Dr Supakit Sirilak said that from November 1 to January 1, the number of Omicron cases in Thailand stood at 1,551, 779 of whom are foreigners.

"On Saturday alone, 189 people tested positive for Omicron, 68 of whom were foreigners and 121 were found locally,” he said. “Omicron cases have been found in 47 provinces nationwide.”

Supakit added that the top five provinces with the highest Omicron cases are Bangkok (395), Kalasin (195), Chonburi (148), Phuket (125) and Roi Et (119).

He said the only way to control this was for people to work from home as much as possible so the Public Health Ministry can evaluate the situation.

“We also want people to take Covid-19 tests to screen their health, especially if they develop respiratory symptoms,” he added.

Published : January 03, 2022

By : THE NATION

