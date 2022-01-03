Omicron cases surge in Thailand during New Year break

"On Saturday alone, 189 people tested positive for Omicron, 68 of whom were foreigners and 121 were found locally,” he said. “Omicron cases have been found in 47 provinces nationwide.”

Supakit added that the top five provinces with the highest Omicron cases are Bangkok (395), Kalasin (195), Chonburi (148), Phuket (125) and Roi Et (119).