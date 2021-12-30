Contracting Omicron may not significantly raise vaccinated patient’s immunity against Delta: doctor

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Anan said the South African study titled “Omicron infection enhances neutralising immunity against the Delta variant”, which has not been peer-reviewed, could be inconclusive due to too small a number of examples – only 13.

“I have reviewed another study by Hong Kong scientists among only two candidates who contracted Omicron after they had been vaccinated with two doses of mRNA vaccines,” he said. “The result showed that the first candidate had improved neutralising immunity against Delta 9.58 times higher than unvaccinated persons. However, in the second candidate, the Delta immunity went up only 1.42 times,” Anan said.