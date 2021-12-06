Spread of Omicron can be controlled if measures strictly adhered to, says doctor

He made this remark after the Public Health Ministry announced that the country’s first Omicron infection was detected in a foreigner who had arrived from Spain on November 30.
Anan said the patient did not develop any symptoms possibly because he had taken the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine.
“If the patient wears a face mask at all times, then I believe this discovery is not worrisome,” he said.
However, Anan has advised the authorities to strictly screen all tourists, not just those arriving from Africa.
