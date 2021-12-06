Tue, December 07, 2021

life

Spread of Omicron can be controlled if measures strictly adhered to, says doctor

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Spread of Omicron can be controlled...

There is low to very low risk of Thailand’s first Omicron case infecting others as the cycle threshold in the RT-PCR test is very high, Dr Anan Jongkaewwatana from the National Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology said in a Facebook post on Monday.

He made this remark after the Public Health Ministry announced that the country’s first Omicron infection was detected in a foreigner who had arrived from Spain on November 30.

Anan said the patient did not develop any symptoms possibly because he had taken the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine.

“If the patient wears a face mask at all times, then I believe this discovery is not worrisome,” he said.

 

However, Anan has advised the authorities to strictly screen all tourists, not just those arriving from Africa.

Related stories: 

 

Related News

Published : December 06, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Expert virologist offers some answers on Omicron

Published : Dec 07, 2021

No US official will attend Beijing Winter Olympics, White House announces

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Building immunity with vaccines will make Covid-19 a seasonal affliction, says virologist

Published : Dec 06, 2021

No deaths from Omicron yet, WHO says

Published : Dec 06, 2021

Latest News

Death toll of Indonesias volcano eruption rises to 22, over 30 missing

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Japan PM vows to "prepare for worst" for Omicron variant

Published : Dec 07, 2021

No lockdown for Thailand despite Omicron arrival, says Anutin

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Afghan children fall victim to export of U.S. democracy

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.