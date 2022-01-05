Over 3 million passengers use rail transport during New Year holidays

Meanwhile, 262,982 people used State Railway of Thailand (SRT) interprovincial trains during the six days. Trains on the southern route saw the most passengers – 80,010 – followed by northeastern and northern trains at 71,703 and 61,877 people, respectively.

The department also reported six rail accidents during the six days that resulted in two fatalities and two injuries.

During the period, there were five instances of electrical malfunction, four trains were delayed and one cancelled.

“The SRT added another express train from Tuesday, running from Chiang Mai to Bangkok, and has increased the number of carriages for long-distance trains to make sure people visiting their hometowns during the New Year break can return to Bangkok on time,” Phichet added.