Over 3 million passengers use rail transport during New Year holidays

The Department of Rail Transport on Tuesday reported that precisely 3,160,216 people travelled by rail during the New Year holidays from December 29 to January 3.

“Of the total rail passengers during these six days, most of them [2,897,234] commuted via electric train in Bangkok and the surrounding provinces,” department deputy director-general Phichet Khunatham said.

“The BTS Green and Gold lines recorded the most passengers – 1,825,928 – followed by the MRT Blue Line at 791,173 passengers and the Airport Rail Link at 135,665 people.”

Meanwhile, 262,982 people used State Railway of Thailand (SRT) interprovincial trains during the six days. Trains on the southern route saw the most passengers – 80,010 – followed by northeastern and northern trains at 71,703 and 61,877 people, respectively.

The department also reported six rail accidents during the six days that resulted in two fatalities and two injuries.

During the period, there were five instances of electrical malfunction, four trains were delayed and one cancelled.

“The SRT added another express train from Tuesday, running from Chiang Mai to Bangkok, and has increased the number of carriages for long-distance trains to make sure people visiting their hometowns during the New Year break can return to Bangkok on time,” Phichet added.

