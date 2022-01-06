Sat, January 22, 2022

Unauthorised campers in Khuean Srinagarindra National Park will face fines, jail

Unauthorised camping on the islands, islets and areas around the banks of Kanchanaburi’s Khuean Srinagarindra reservoir is strictly prohibited, the Khuean Srinagarindra National Park warned on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

“There have been reports of people camping around the reservoir without permission from the national park,” the announcement said.

“Most of them use portable tents, while some use recreational vehicles and even boats to spend the night at the park. Such actions are against the National Park Act and is punishable with a fine of up to THB100,000.

“In case of trespassing in a national park for personal gain, the punishment could be up to a THB200,000 fine or two years imprisonment, or both,” the announcement said.

The park added that it is considering allowing raft resort services on the reservoir. But these operators must register with the park office and pass safety and environmental standards. The plan however is still in the drafting process.

To report unauthorised camping or trespassing, contact tel 034 -540316 or 092-482-1564.

Published : January 06, 2022

By : THE NATION

