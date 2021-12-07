Tue, December 07, 2021

thai-destination

Head to Kanchanaburi’s Srinakarin Dam for starry nights and chilly mornings

If you have nothing planned for this weekend, then head to the Srinakarin Dam in Kanchanaburi to enjoy clear skies, cool weather and misty mornings.

Srinakarin Dam is a perfect getaway because it is not too far from Bangkok, yet offers the peace and tranquillity of untouched nature.

Rafting down the River Kwai on a misty morning will make you feel like you’re floating in the clouds. This is certainly the place to be if you want to wake up to chilly mornings and go to sleep counting stars hanging from clear skies.

 

Head to Kanchanaburi’s Srinakarin Dam for starry nights and chilly mornings Head to Kanchanaburi’s Srinakarin Dam for starry nights and chilly mornings

Head to Kanchanaburi’s Srinakarin Dam for starry nights and chilly mornings Head to Kanchanaburi’s Srinakarin Dam for starry nights and chilly mornings Head to Kanchanaburi’s Srinakarin Dam for starry nights and chilly mornings

Related News

Kanchanaburi police boost patrols at Myanmar border

Resort house encroaching on Kanchanaburi national park demolished

New Kanchanaburi road to link national parks, boost tourism

Related News

Published : December 07, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Loeis Phu Kradueng wakes up to frosty mornings

Published : Dec 05, 2021

Crowds descend on Chinatown

Published : Dec 02, 2021

Get set for dazzling light spectacle

Published : Dec 01, 2021

Update to Covid-19 vaccine guide for travellers to Thailand

Published : Nov 30, 2021

Latest News

The Honda LPGA Thailand National Qualifiers 2022 continues to empower the dreams of Thai female golfers

Published : Dec 07, 2021

SET gains 1.33 per cent on good news of Omicron Covid-19 variant, rising oil price

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Death toll of Indonesias volcano eruption rises to 22, over 30 missing

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Japan PM vows to "prepare for worst" for Omicron variant

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.