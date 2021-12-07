Head to Kanchanaburi’s Srinakarin Dam for starry nights and chilly mornings

Srinakarin Dam is a perfect getaway because it is not too far from Bangkok, yet offers the peace and tranquillity of untouched nature.
Rafting down the River Kwai on a misty morning will make you feel like you’re floating in the clouds. This is certainly the place to be if you want to wake up to chilly mornings and go to sleep counting stars hanging from clear skies.
Published : December 07, 2021
By : THE NATION
