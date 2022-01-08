Sat, January 22, 2022

Curfew in Ubon Ratchathani to curb contagion

Ubon Ratchathani residents have been ordered to stay indoors from 11pm to 4am from Saturday onwards until further notice, though exceptions will be made for emergencies and the transportation of goods.

Governor Phongrat Phiromrat announced the curfew on Friday, saying that it was necessary to control the rising number of new infections in the province. As many as 525 new patients were reported on Friday in the province, where 3,149 are still undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, a longer curfew has been imposed in five villages where cluster cases were reported until January 21. The villages are Rakthai in Na Yia sub-district, and Non Sawang, Sam Yaek Wang Sua, Sawang Aron and Sawang Sukkasem villages in Phaiboon sub-district.

Residents of these villages are required to stay indoors from 9pm to 4am, while gatherings of more than two people, dining at restaurants and the sale of alcohol is also banned during the said period.

Published : January 08, 2022

By : THE NATION

