Cool to cold weather in the North and Northeast, isolated rains in the lower South

The 24-hour weather forecast for different regions:

North: Cool to cold with morning fog; temperature lows of 14-19 °C and highs of 30-35 °C; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 5-15 °C.

Northeast: Cool to cold with morning light fog; temperature lows of 15-20 °C and highs of 32-34 °C; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 9-16 °C.

Central: Cool with morning light fog; temperature lows of 19-21 °C and highs of 33-35 °C.

East: Cool with morning light fog; temperature lows of 19-24 °C, highs of 32-35 °C; waves below 1 metre high and about 1 metre offshore.

South (east coast): Isolated rains; temperature lows of 21-25 °C, highs of 31-33 °C; waves about 1 metre high in Surat Thani upwards, while 1-2 metres high and about 2 metres in thundershowers in Nakhon Si Thammarat downwards.

South (west coast): Isolated light rains; temperature lows of 22-26 °C, highs of 33-34 °C; waves below 1 metre high and about 1 metre offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Partly cloudy with morning light fog; temperature lows of 22-24 °C and highs of 33-36 °C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department