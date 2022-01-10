Cool to cold weather in the North and Northeast, isolated rains in the lower South

Cool to cold in the North and the Northeast, morning cool is likely in the Central and the East regions. On mountaintops of the North and the Northeast, cool to very cold is forecast.
The minimum temperature of the North mountaintops is in range of 5-15 °C while the Northeast ranges by 9-16 °C.
The weak northeast monsoon prevails across the Gulf of Thailand and the South with isolated rains for the lower South.
The 24-hour weather forecast for different regions:
North: Cool to cold with morning fog; temperature lows of 14-19 °C and highs of 30-35 °C; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 5-15 °C.
Northeast: Cool to cold with morning light fog; temperature lows of 15-20 °C and highs of 32-34 °C; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 9-16 °C.
Central: Cool with morning light fog; temperature lows of 19-21 °C and highs of 33-35 °C.
East: Cool with morning light fog; temperature lows of 19-24 °C, highs of 32-35 °C; waves below 1 metre high and about 1 metre offshore.
South (east coast): Isolated rains; temperature lows of 21-25 °C, highs of 31-33 °C; waves about 1 metre high in Surat Thani upwards, while 1-2 metres high and about 2 metres in thundershowers in Nakhon Si Thammarat downwards.
South (west coast): Isolated light rains; temperature lows of 22-26 °C, highs of 33-34 °C; waves below 1 metre high and about 1 metre offshore.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Partly cloudy with morning light fog; temperature lows of 22-24 °C and highs of 33-36 °C.
Published : January 09, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022