Sat, January 22, 2022

Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital suspends ER services for 48 hours

Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital in Bangkok on Monday suspended emergency room services for 48 hours after staff tested positive for Omicron.

The hospital, which is run by the Royal Thai Air Force but serves the general public, said ER services will be closed from 8am on Tuesday till 8am on Thursday.
 

The ER ward and facilities will be cleaned and disinfected over the next two days.
The announcement did not say how many ER staff had contracted the virus.

