Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital suspends ER services for 48 hours

The hospital, which is run by the Royal Thai Air Force but serves the general public, said ER services will be closed from 8am on Tuesday till 8am on Thursday.
The ER ward and facilities will be cleaned and disinfected over the next two days.
The announcement did not say how many ER staff had contracted the virus.
Published : January 10, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jan 10, 2022
Published : Jan 10, 2022
Published : Jan 10, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022