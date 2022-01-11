Prayut concerned over hospitals turning away Covid-infected children

Prayut was deeply concerned over reports of hospitals denying treatment to infected children, said a government spokeswoman Traisulee Traisoranakul on Monday.
"The premier asked the Public Health Ministry to implement a system to ensure that children infected with Covid-19 receive treatment as soon as possible as they may have low immunity to the virus," she said.
Prayut also urged Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health to provide guidelines on treating Covid-positive kids for hospitals nationwide.
Authorities advised parents to get vaccinated, avoid taking children to crowded places and keep monitoring their symptoms.
Children with fever, cough, runny nose or contact with Covid-19 cases should receive an antigen [ATK] test and a second test 3-4 days later.
Parents of children who test positive should contact their local hospitals for help, while parents living in Bangkok and surrounding areas can contact Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health or the National Health Security Office hotline on 1330, added the spokeswoman.
Published : January 11, 2022
By : THE NATION
