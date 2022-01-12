Sat, January 22, 2022

Cool to cold weather with morning fog forecast in upper Thailand, isolated thundershowers in the lower South

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Wednesday (January 12) that another moderate high-pressure system covers the Northeast of Thailand and the South China Sea. Cool to cold weather, strong winds and a decrease in temperature by 1-4 °C are forecast in the Northeast while the North, the Central and the East will experience cool morning with light fog.

Mountaintops in the North and the Northeast are cold to very cold with temperature ranging from 4 to 14 °C.

The Department also mentioned that the northeast monsoon across the Gulf of Thailand and the South becomes stronger and brings isolated thundershowers to the lower South.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool to cold weather with fog in the morning; temperature lows of 15-18 degrees and highs of 29-36 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 4-14 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool to cold weather and strong winds; temperature lows of 14-18 degrees and highs of 29-32 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 7-14 degrees Celsius.

Central: Cool weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 19-21 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius.

East: Cool weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 18-23 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and over a meter high offshore.

South (east coast): Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 20-24 degrees, highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and about 2 meters high during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Mostly cloudy with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 33-34 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and about a meter high offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cool weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 21-23 degrees, highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

