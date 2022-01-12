Thailand records 7,681 Covid-19 cases and 22 deaths on Wednesday

Death toll increased by 22, while 3,350 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,292,290 – 2,204,135 of whom have recovered, 66,286 are still in hospitals and 21,869 have died.

Separately, another 49,784 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 133,047 their second shot and 330,377 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 107,271,904.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 314.18 million on Wednesday, 261.79 million of whom have recovered, 46.87 million are active cases (95,475 in severe condition) and 5.52 million have died (up by 7,847).