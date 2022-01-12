11 electric buses to ply two Bangkok routes in pilot project

“The two routes are part of a pilot project to build a comprehensive network of buses that use 100 per cent electricity,” EVT chief executive officer Nuchanat Wasurat said on Tuesday.

“The company had been selected by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration [BMA] for the project, which aims to increase the use of electric vehicles and reduce air pollution in the city,” she said.

“We expect to sign a contract with the BMA soon and estimate the project will start in mid-2022,” Nuchanat said.