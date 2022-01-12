11 electric buses to ply two Bangkok routes in pilot project

“The two routes are part of a pilot project to build a comprehensive network of buses that use 100 per cent electricity,” EVT chief executive officer Nuchanat Wasurat said on Tuesday.
“The company had been selected by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration [BMA] for the project, which aims to increase the use of electric vehicles and reduce air pollution in the city,” she said.
“We expect to sign a contract with the BMA soon and estimate the project will start in mid-2022,” Nuchanat said.
“The Din Daeng route will have six buses while the Rom Klao route will have five. Each bus can carry 20 passengers and the fare will be free during the pilot phase,” she said.
The Din Daeng route runs from Din Daeng district office to Bangkok City Hall 2, Veterans General Hospital and BTS Sanampao station before returning to Din Daeng district office.
The Rom Klao route runs from Rom Klao Housing Community to Queen Sirikit 60th Anniversary Garden and Airport Link Lat Krabang before heading back to the housing community.
“If the pilot project is successful, we expect to see more electric bus routes connecting Bangkok train stations such as the Green, Red and Pink lines to provide a seamless network of public transport powered purely by electricity,” she added.
Published : January 12, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022