Cool weather and morning fog forecast in upper Thailand, isolated light rains in the South

Mountaintops in the North and the Northeast are cold to very cold with temperature ranging from 6 to 15 °C. All transports should take caution due to poor visibility.

The Department also mentioned that the northeast monsoon across the Gulf of Thailand and the South brings isolated light rains to the South.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool weather with fog in the morning; temperature lows of 16-18 degrees and highs of 28-35 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 6-14 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 16-20 degrees and highs of 31-32 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 9-15 degrees Celsius.

Central: Cool weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 16-19 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius.

East: Cool weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 18-23 degrees, highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and over a meter high offshore.

South (east coast): Partly cloudy with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 21-24 degrees, highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and about 2 meters high during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Partly cloudy with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and about a meter high offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Partly cloudy with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 23-24 degrees, highs of 33-34 degrees Celsius.



Source: Thailand Meteorological Department