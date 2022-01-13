Sat, January 22, 2022

Senior health official warns of new Covid-19 clusters in Bangkok

Crowded dormitories and apartment buildings have spawned new Covid-19 clusters in Bangkok as more unvaccinated residents fall victim to the virus, a senior public health official said on Thursday (Jan 13).

Dr Suthat Chottanapund, director of the Urban Institute for Disease Prevention and Control, told a press conference that a significant increase in new cases has been found at dormitories and residential buildings, such as the Police Flats.
 

“Residents should avoid risky areas and follow the safety measures strictly,” said Suthat, whose agency is part of the Public Health Ministry’s Department of Disease Control.


On January 12, the city logged 939 new cases with three fatalities and more than 300 patients being treated, he said.


He added that more than 60 per cent of people dying from Covid-19 were unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated.

Along with crowded residential buildings, night entertainment venues operating as restaurants also pose infection risks due to poor ventilation, Dr Suthat said.


The official said Bangkok has readied field hospitals for a new surge in Covid-19 cases. He advised those who test positive to call 1330 for registration and treatment.

Published : January 13, 2022

