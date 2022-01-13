University chief veterinarian informed govt of ASF last year

Kongsak said the virus was detected in pork samples in a service office on Kasetsart University’s Kamphaeng Saen campus.

On Monday, Livestock Development Department director-general Sorawit Thanito claimed he had not seen any letter of alert from the consortium on the ASF virus.

However, a day later, on Tuesday, Sorawit told the media that the virus was detected in a sample collected from a slaughterhouse in Nakhon Pathom. He claimed the virus was just detected so his department had informed the World Organisation for Animal Health.

The ASF issue has turned political after public outcry over a drastic increase in pork prices. Some small-time pig farmers claimed that many of their pigs have died of ASF, affecting pork supplies and thus resulting in higher prices.