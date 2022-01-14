Cool and foggy morning forecast in upper Thailand, isolated light rains in the South

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 17-21 degrees and highs of 29-35 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 7-16 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 17-20 degrees and highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 9-16 degrees Celsius.

Central: Cool weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 20-22 degrees, highs of 33-34 degrees Celsius.

East: Cool weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 19-23 degrees, highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and over a meter high offshore.

South (east coast): Partly cloudy with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 21-25 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and about 2 meters high during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Partly cloudy with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 21-25 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and about a meter high offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Partly cloudy with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department