Sat, January 22, 2022

Govt to expropriate 356 rai of lands to build a road linking Nonthaburi and Nakhon Pathom

356 rai of lands and 341 buildings in Nonthaburi and Nakhon Pathom will be expropriated to build a road that links the two provinces, said a news source from Department of Rural Roads on Thursday (January 14).

“The new road will be 12 km. long and starts from Nakhon-In Road in Nonthaburi’s Bang Yai district. The six-lane road will run through three districts, seven subdistricts and 28 villages and eventually links with Salaya Road in Nakhon Pathom’s Phutthamonthon district,” said the source. “The department has set the project’s construction budget of 4.4 billion baht and earmarked additional 2.7 billion baht as expropriation cost.”

Department of Rural Roads expected to finish the expropriation process within 2024. The construction will take 3 years and the new road will open for public use in 2027.

The National Environment Board had earlier approved the environmental impact assessment (EIA) study of the project on December 17 of last year, after the Royal Gazette on September 16, 2020 had announced the areas to be expropriated to build the road.

Published : January 14, 2022

By : THE NATION

