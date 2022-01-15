Ministry eyes halving quarantine period for high-risk individuals

Under this system, those being quarantined will have to take an antigen test on the fifth or sixth day and can step out of isolation if they test negative. However, they are required to strictly adhere to prevention measures and take another antigen test on day 10.

The ministry will present this plan to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), which will make a final decision.

The ministry said it has based its decision on the fact that cases in Thailand are at a medium level, while death rates are low.