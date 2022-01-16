Cool to cold weather in upper Thailand with isolated thundershowers and gusty winds

Isolated thundershowers and gusty winds are forecast in above areas of Thailand. People should beware of the severe condition by keeping off open-air, large trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers should prevent for crop’s damage.
The weak high-pressure system covers upper Thailand and the South China Sea with cool weather and morning light fog.
On mountaintops of the North and the Northeast, cold to very cold is forecast. The minimum temperature of the North mountaintops is in range of 7-15 °C while the Northeast ranges by 10-15 °C. All transports take more caution in poor visibility.
Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon prevails across the Gulf with isolated light rains possible for the South of Thailand.
The 24-hour weather forecast for different regions:
North: Cool with morning light fog. Isolated thundershowers with gusty winds; temperature lows of 18-21 °C and highs of 28-34 °C; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 7-15 °C.
Northeast: Cool with morning light fog; temperature lows of 17-20 °C and highs of 32-34 °C; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 10-15 °C.
Central: Cool with morning light fog; temperature lows of 20-22 °C and highs of 32-34 °C.
East: Cool with morning light fog; temperature lows of 18-23 °C, highs of 32-34 °C; waves below 1 metre high and about 1 metre offshore.
South (east coast): Partly cloudy and isolated light rain; temperature lows of 20-25 °C, highs of 30-33 °C; waves about 1 metre high in Surat Thani upwards, while 1-2 metres high and about 2 metres in thundershowers in Nakhon Si Thammarat downwards.
South (west coast): Partly cloudy; temperature lows of 20-25 °C, highs of 32-35 °C; waves below 1 metre high and about 1 metre offshore in Phuket upwards, while about 1 metre high and 1-2 metres offshore in Krabi downwards.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cool with morning light fog; temperature lows of 21-24 °C and highs of 33-35 °C.
Published : January 15, 2022
By : THE NATION
