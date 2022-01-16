Cool to cold weather in upper Thailand with isolated thundershowers and gusty winds

The 24-hour weather forecast for different regions:

North: Cool with morning light fog. Isolated thundershowers with gusty winds; temperature lows of 18-21 °C and highs of 28-34 °C; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 7-15 °C.

Northeast: Cool with morning light fog; temperature lows of 17-20 °C and highs of 32-34 °C; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 10-15 °C.

Central: Cool with morning light fog; temperature lows of 20-22 °C and highs of 32-34 °C.

East: Cool with morning light fog; temperature lows of 18-23 °C, highs of 32-34 °C; waves below 1 metre high and about 1 metre offshore.

South (east coast): Partly cloudy and isolated light rain; temperature lows of 20-25 °C, highs of 30-33 °C; waves about 1 metre high in Surat Thani upwards, while 1-2 metres high and about 2 metres in thundershowers in Nakhon Si Thammarat downwards.

South (west coast): Partly cloudy; temperature lows of 20-25 °C, highs of 32-35 °C; waves below 1 metre high and about 1 metre offshore in Phuket upwards, while about 1 metre high and 1-2 metres offshore in Krabi downwards.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cool with morning light fog; temperature lows of 21-24 °C and highs of 33-35 °C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department