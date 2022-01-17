No money to increase wages: Thai PM Prayut

“Where will we get the money from to increase wages?” Prayut posed, adding whether his critics could find sources of money to facilitate the salary hike.

The Prayut government has increasingly come under fire over the rising price of pork, a staple food for a large section of the population.

Prayut said the government had studied the causes behind the rising pork prices and would be taking action to address the issue.

He said the government was considering whether to ban the export of pork and allow imports to address the supply shortage, which has pushed up prices.