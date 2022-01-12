Thu, January 13, 2022

business

No increase in cost of ‘Mama’ noodles

  • Home
  • »
  • business
  • »
  • No increase in cost of ‘Mama’ noodl...

Thai President Foods has informed the Commerce Ministry that it will not increase the price of its popular instant noodles under the “Mama” brand despite an increase in manufacturing costs.

“The manufacturer has insisted that the price of Mama instant noodles in bag form will remain the same as the company is committed to helping alleviate people’s financial burden,” Manlika Boonmeetrakul-Mahasuk, adviser to the Commerce minister, said on Wednesday.

“The company said it would employ a cost management strategy to deal with the increasing costs of wheat flour and palm oil, the two key ingredients in instant noodles.”

Apart from the highly popular Mama instant noodles, which retail starting at 5-6 baht per bag, Thai President Foods also manufactures instant rice porridge and a variety of biscuits.

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit has urged manufacturers of necessary consumer goods to fix prices as long as they can so people are not burdened further at a time when prices of several farm products are skyrocketing, Manlika added.

Related News

Mama noodles joins 3,000 products discounted during pandemic

Maker of Mama has a solution to recession

Mama’s made you noodles

Related News

Published : January 12, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Consumer confidence in Dec highest in 9 months

Published : Jan 13, 2022

CP Foods extends 30-day credit term scheme to help 6,000 SMEs

Published : Jan 13, 2022

Online seminar educates Thais on investing in China

Published : Jan 13, 2022

Baht strengthens after US inflation rate jumps 7%

Published : Jan 13, 2022

Latest News

11 electric buses to ply two Bangkok routes in pilot project | Voice of The Nation

Published : Jan 13, 2022

Thai insurance firms to be allowed to cover Covid-19 treatment for tourists | Voice of The Nation

Published : Jan 13, 2022

 New foodie trend: Ice-cream float in Mama noodle | Voice of The Nation

Published : Jan 13, 2022

Prices of Mama noodles - unchanged | Voice of The Nation

Published : Jan 13, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.