Thailand’s Omicron wave ‘stabilising’ despite global surge

Doctors had earlier expressed concern that the highly contagious Omicron strain would result in up to 20,000 new cases per day as people travelled home and back to work after the long New Year holiday.

The worst-case scenario was expected about 14 days after New Year’s Eve celebrations.

But from January 14 to 17, the daily caseload in Thailand started to stabilize instead of spiking like in Europe and the United States, Chalermchai said.

On Monday, the caseload actually fell. The Public Health Ministry reported 6,929 new Covid-19 cases during the previous 24 hours, compared to 8,077 new cases announced on Sunday.