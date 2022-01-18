Thailand records 6,397 Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths on Tuesday

Death toll increased by 18, while 6,637 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,337,811 – 2,233,903 of whom have recovered, 81,952 are still in hospitals and 21,956 have died.

Separately, another 25,233 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 57,202 their second shot and 204,073 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 109,828,653.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 331.58 million on Tuesday, 269.15 million of whom have recovered, 56.87 million are active cases (96,065 in severe condition) and 5.56 million have died (up by 4,990).