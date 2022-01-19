Cool weather and morning fog in upper Thailand, isolated thundershowers in the South

Meanwhile, the high-pressure system covers upper Thailand and the South China Sea, bringing cool weather and light fog in the morning to the areas. Mountaintops in the North and the Northeast are cold to very cold with temperature ranging from 5 to 15 °C. All transports should take caution due to poor visibility.
The Department also mentioned that the weak northeast monsoon prevails across the Gulf of Thailand and brings isolated light rains to the South.
From January 20 to 22, the westerly trough will move through the North, the upper Central and the upper Northeast of Thailand. Outbreak of thundershowers, gusty winds and a decrease in temperature are forecast in these areas. People should beware of the severe conditions by keeping off open areas, big trees and unsecured billboards, and farmers should prevent for crop’s damage.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Cool weather with light fog in the morning and thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 15-20 degrees and highs of 27-34 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 5-12 degrees Celsius.
Northeast: Cool weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 16-19 degrees and highs of 29-33 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 9-15 degrees Celsius.
Central: Cool weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 19-20 degrees, highs of 33-34 degrees Celsius.
East: Cool weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 19-23 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and about a meter high offshore.
South (east coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-25 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and 2 meters high during thundershowers.
South (west coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-25 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and about a meter high offshore.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Partly cloudy with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 21-24 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius.
Published : January 19, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022