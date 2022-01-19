Thailand records 7,122 Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths on Wednesday

Death toll increased by 12, while 7,460 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,344,933 – 2,241,363 of whom have recovered, 81,602 are still in hospitals and 21,968 have died.

Separately, another 45,031 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 96,086 their second shot and 340,711 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 110,310,481.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 335.37 million on Wednesday, 271.06 million of whom have recovered, 58.74 million are active cases (96,762 in severe condition) and 5.57 million have died (up by 8,039).