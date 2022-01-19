Anutin mulls lowering Covid-19 alert level to 3

The ministry raised its Covid-19 alert level to 4 on January 6 as daily infections surged. Under level 4, venues at risk of infection will be closed, while people have to refrain from travelling or gathering in order to contain the spread of the virus.

“This week the ministry will propose to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration [CCSA] that it adjust Covid-19 zones in some provinces to a lighter colour,” Anutin said.

“We will also seek an easing of some measures, including proposing that the Test & Go scheme for foreign tourists can be resumed.”