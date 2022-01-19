Sat, January 22, 2022

Anutin mulls lowering Covid-19 alert level to 3

The Public Health Ministry is considering the possibility of lowering the Covid-19 alert level from 4 to 3 as the current situation is “partly under control” with less than 20 deaths per day, Minister Anutin Charvirakul said on Tuesday.

The ministry raised its Covid-19 alert level to 4 on January 6 as daily infections surged. Under level 4, venues at risk of infection will be closed, while people have to refrain from travelling or gathering in order to contain the spread of the virus.

“This week the ministry will propose to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration [CCSA] that it adjust Covid-19 zones in some provinces to a lighter colour,” Anutin said.

“We will also seek an easing of some measures, including proposing that the Test & Go scheme for foreign tourists can be resumed.”

Anutin said the Department of Disease Control estimated that the Test & Go scheme could resume in February provided daily infections continued to decline, while the list of approved countries from which travellers can enter Thailand without having to quarantine will depend on the virus situation in each territory.

“The CCSA meeting on Thursday [January 20] would also discuss the opening of sandbox schemes in Samut Prakan, Chonburi, Khon Kaen and Chiang Mai. However, do not expect any discussion on reopening pubs and bars, as these venues are still considered a high risk for causing clusters,” Anutin added.

Published : January 19, 2022

By : THE NATION

