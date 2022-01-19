Uttama and Sontirat unveil new political party to tackle country’s festering issues

Uttama and Sontirat also introduced the first batch of party members, which includes experts in various sectors, such as former Democrat Party MP Nipit Intrasombat, former World Bank environmental specialist Viraj Vithoontien and music expert Moncheep Siwasinangkool.

Uttama said the party aims to resolve pending issues to pave the future for the country, especially citizens' quality of life, tackle inequality and an unsustainable society, and other pressing issues.

"The current situation is worrisome as citizens' income is declining compared to the rising cost of living amid the Covid-19 crisis," he said. "It is unfortunate that many important projects have been postponed or suspended and this has affected the country's opportunities."

He said that more and more politicians and experts would soon participate in the party's activities.

"The party will not be only a political entity, but it will be an open area that gathers people from many sectors to brainstorm and works together for the country's sustainability," he said.

He said Srang Anakot Thai will be an independent party, adding that it would not corrupt the nation in order to encourage people to create a future together.