Uttama and Sontirat unveil new political party to tackle country’s festering issues

The party has drawn lot of attention from politicians and citizens as two former key men of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party – former finance Minister Uttama Savanayana and former energy minister Sontirat Sontijirawong – are the brains behind this new entity.
Uttama and Sontirat also introduced the first batch of party members, which includes experts in various sectors, such as former Democrat Party MP Nipit Intrasombat, former World Bank environmental specialist Viraj Vithoontien and music expert Moncheep Siwasinangkool.
Uttama said the party aims to resolve pending issues to pave the future for the country, especially citizens' quality of life, tackle inequality and an unsustainable society, and other pressing issues.
"The current situation is worrisome as citizens' income is declining compared to the rising cost of living amid the Covid-19 crisis," he said. "It is unfortunate that many important projects have been postponed or suspended and this has affected the country's opportunities."
He said that more and more politicians and experts would soon participate in the party's activities.
"The party will not be only a political entity, but it will be an open area that gathers people from many sectors to brainstorm and works together for the country's sustainability," he said.
He said Srang Anakot Thai will be an independent party, adding that it would not corrupt the nation in order to encourage people to create a future together.
Meanwhile, Sontirat said each member of the party has the intention, potential and experience to help the country overcome economic and social crises.
He added that the party would listen to both experts and citizens to ensure that the party's policies can improve people's quality of life.
"We would like to thank politicians and citizens who are willing to participate in the party's activities to solve pending issues and improve the country's politics," he said.
Uttama said the party has already set up guidelines, such as on leadership, conflicts and economic issues, in picking candidates to contest the general election.
He also confirmed that Prayut was not involved with the party.
Published : January 19, 2022
By : THE NATION
