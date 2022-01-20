Thailand records 8,129 Covid-19 cases and 19 deaths on Thursday

Death toll increased by 19, while 6,978 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,353,062 – 2,248,341 of whom have recovered, 82,734 are still in hospitals and 21,987 have died.

Separately, another 43,455 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 101,021 their second shot and 344,979 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 110,799,936.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 339.49 million on Thursday, 273.2 million of whom have recovered, 60.71 million are active cases (96,807 in severe condition) and 5.58 million have died (up by 8,808).