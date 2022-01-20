Sat, January 22, 2022

Thailand records 8,129 Covid-19 cases and 19 deaths on Thursday

Ministry of Public Health reported on Thursday (January 20) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 8,129 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 214 of whom have arrived in Thailand from abroad.

Death toll increased by 19, while 6,978 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,353,062 – 2,248,341 of whom have recovered, 82,734 are still in hospitals and 21,987 have died.

Separately, another 43,455 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 101,021 their second shot and 344,979 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 110,799,936.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 339.49 million on Thursday, 273.2 million of whom have recovered, 60.71 million are active cases (96,807 in severe condition) and 5.58 million have died (up by 8,808).

 

Thailand ranks 26th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 69.78 million, followed by India with 38.22 million, Brazil with 23.42 million, the UK with 15.51 million and France with 15.18 million.

