Sat, January 22, 2022

Bangkok showcases 30,000 sunflowers at Rod Fai Park

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Environment Office has organized the “Bangkok Flora Festival” from January until July of this year as a New Year gift for Bangkok residents and to promote domestic tourism.

In January, the festival has been held at Wachirabenchathat Park, also known as Rod Fai Park in Chatuchak district, and features 30,000 sunflowers and other decorative plants in the 4-rai exhibition area.

The second phase of the festival will be held in March at Wanapirom Romklao Park in Lat Krabang district and will feature spider flowers as the highlight.

The third phase will be held in May at Mahakarn Fort Park in Phra Nakhon district. The event will focus on variety of cosmos.

The festival will be concluded in July at Chatuchak Park in Chatuchak district, where participants can appreciate the beauty of verbena finesse, among other flowers.

A total of 160,000 flowers are expected to be displayed throughout the four phases of the Bangkok Flora Festival, while participants must strictly adhere to Covid-19 preventive measures.

Published : January 20, 2022

By : THE NATION

